PM Modi will hand over 614 crore projects to Varanasi, CM Yogi will also be present

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi through video conferencing on Monday. He will hand over projects worth about Rs 614 crore to Kashi residents through virtual channels at 10:30 in the morning. The Prime Minister will also hold talks with the beneficiaries of the projects during this period.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) will also be present on this occasion. Projects to be inaugurated include Sarnath Light and Sound Show, Upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, Sewerage related works, Management of Infrastructure facilities for the protection and protection of cows, Multipurpose Seed Warehouse, 100 MT of agricultural yield capacity Contains warehouse, IPDS Phase-2, Sampurnanand Stadium, a residence for players, smart lighting works in Varanasi city, 105 Anganwadi centers and 102 Gau shelter centers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and windows Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, redevelopment of some wards of Kashi, redevelopment of the park at Baniya Bagh with park facility, upgradation of multi-purpose hall at Girija Devi Sanskrit Shankul in the city He will also lay the foundation stone for repairing roads and development of tourist spots.