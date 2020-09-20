PM Modi will hold talks with the state chief ministers on September 23 on the situation in Corona! Will the lockdown happen again?

new Delhi: At present, corona is spreading rapidly in India. On Saturday, once again around 90 thousand new corona cases were reported across the country. In India, more than 53 lakh people have been infected with Corona so far. The country is now in the phase of unlock 4.0 after the corona virus lockdown and the rapid spread of corona in such a situation is raising the possibility of danger. Meanwhile, it is believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to preside over the meeting of chief ministers of seven states, possibly next week, to review the situation related to the corona virus. Also Read – Corona Effect: Transition of corona spread rapidly in this state, 11 district headquarters had to be installed Section-144

Currently, it cannot be fully confirmed yet, but sources said that a virtual meeting is likely to be held on September 23 with PM Modi and the Chief Ministers of states across the country. He told that the Chief Ministers of other states including the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh will attend this meeting.

The Prime Minister is meeting regularly to review the epidemic-related situation across the country. In these meetings, more attention is being paid to those states and union territories where the situation is more serious.

Earlier, Modi had a meeting with chief ministers and representatives of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh on August 11 to review the status of Kovid-19.

(Input: language)