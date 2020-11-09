PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for the video conferencing of 37 projects in his constituency Varanasi today

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects related to agriculture, tourism and infrastructure in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that the total estimated cost of these projects is Rs 614 crore. Also Read – PM Modi will give 614 crore projects to Varanasi, CM Yogi will also be present

PM Modi tweeted on Sunday, "Tomorrow is going to add an important chapter in the development journey of Varanasi. I will inaugurate and lay foundation of many projects through video conferencing at 10.30 am. These include agriculture and tourism as well as other infrastructure related projects. "

The PMO said in the statement that the Prime Minister will interact with the beneficiaries of these projects during this program. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on this occasion. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate two aerobridges built at the airport.

Projects to be inaugurated include Sarnath Light and Sound Show, Upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, Sewerage related works, Management of Infrastructure facilities for the protection and protection of cows, Multipurpose Seed Warehouse, 100 MT of agricultural yield capacity Contains warehouse, IPDS Phase-2, Sampurnanand Stadium, a residence for players, smart lighting works in Varanasi city, 105 Anganwadi centers and 102 Gau shelter centers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and windows Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, redevelopment of some wards of Kashi, redevelopment of the park at Baniya Bagh with park facility, upgradation of multi-purpose hall at Girija Devi Sanskrit Shankul in the city He will also lay the foundation stone for repairing roads and development of tourist spots.