‘PM Modi will inaugurate Ram temple, now he will keep with Kashi-Mathura, those bats who are not happy’

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi), who came to perform Bhumi Pujan for the construction of the temple at Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan, was completely dyed in the color of Ram. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the saints in the program. The saints who came to Bhoomipujan said in one voice that now construction of Ram Mandir has started. After this, it is the turn of Kashi and Mathura. The President of the Akhara Council, Narendra Giri, said that this day is amazing and historic. It is a day of celebration. Modi and Yogi created history. He is not going to create anything again. We are happy.

Narendra Giri said that Ram Rajya was established in India. Modi has done sage worship. He is blessed with heart. Lord Krishna will be free only under his leadership. Kashi Vishwanath will also be there. Wait. We will continue to take Kashi Mathura like Ayodhya. That too justly. In 3 years, a grand temple will be inaugurated by Modi and Yogi. Till date, no Prime Minister has given so much respect to saints. Whether it is Nehru or Inder Gujral. Yes, Narasimha Rao has definitely given. That is why the blessings of saints are with Modi ji.

The saint of Phool Dol Bihari Das Vrindavan Mathura, the Mahant of Vaishnav Parishad, a clever, said that the whole world is happy with the construction of Ram temple. One who is not happy is a bat. If they come in the shelter of Ram, they will get liberation. Good luck to the opponents. The work of Ram temple has started. After the Ram temple, the next stop will be Kashi. Everyone's time will come slowly.

Jitendranand Saraswati of Varanasi said, “I have been associated with Ram Janmabhoomi since 1986. I used to come to see the work in the coronary also. Today, after the Bhumi Pujan, the stigma of 1 thousand years of slavery was erased. The Prime Minister has performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the divine temple. It is not a temple worship but a positive energy communication. After this work, the next target is Mathura Kashi. “

Chairman of Ayodhya Sant Samiti, Kanhaiya Das said that the mind is happy after Bhumi Pujan in Ramjanmabhoomi today. Life’s penance was successful. The struggle was successful. As Ram returned from the forest. He is feeling the same way he was crowned. Will move slowly.