PM Modi will inaugurate six big projects in Uttarakhand today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six big projects through video conference in Uttarakhand today under the 'Namami Gange' mission. The Prime Minister's Office said on Monday that projects include construction of a 68 MLD sewage treatment plant at Jagjitpur in Haridwar, upgrading the existing 27 MLD sewage treatment plant and construction of an 18 MLD water sewage treatment plant at Sarai in Haridwar. Is included.

He will also inaugurate the first Ganga museum 'Ganga Darshan' which will showcase the culture, biodiversity and rejuvenation activities associated with this river. The museum is located on the Chandi Ghat in Haridwar.

The Prime Minister's Office said that on this occasion a book related to Ganga will also be released which has been published by the National Clean Ganga Mission and Wildlife Institute of India.

It said that 26 MLD water sewage treatment plant will be inaugurated at Lakkadghat in Rishikesh.

Modi will also inaugurate a 5 MLD and two MLDs at Chorpani and a water-sewage treatment plant of 0.01 MLD at Badrinath.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Modi will also inaugurate the logo of ‘Jaljeevan Mission’ and ‘Guide’ for Gram Panchayats and ‘Pani Samitis’ under the mission.

