PM Modi will launch these three schemes of Rs 901 crore in Bihar

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three schemes worth Rs 901 crore of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas linked to the state on September 13 through a video conference. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that PM Modi will give this gift to Bihar.

Sushil said here that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the LPG bottling plant at Banka at a cost of Rs 131 crore along with the 193 km long pipeline at a cost of Rs 634 crore of Durgapur-Banka section of Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline.

He said that apart from this, the Prime Minister will also launch a new LPG plant at Sugauli in East Champaran on the same day at a cost of Rs 136 crore. He said that along with the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also address the inauguration ceremony.