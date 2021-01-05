PM Modi will shortly dedicate 450 KM long Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline to the country

Kochi – Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline, PM Modi News:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the 450 km long Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline to the country through a video conference on Tuesday. Also Read – PM Modi said- The world’s largest vaccination program is going to start, the country is proud of scientists

The Prime Minister's Office had issued a statement on Sunday, stating that it would be a significant achievement in the construction of 'one country, one gas grid'. The 450 km long pipeline has been constructed by GAIL (India) Limited. PM Modi will inaugurate the Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline through video conferencing at 11 am today.



PM Modi tweeted on Monday night and said that tomorrow, January 5 is a historic day in India's #UrjaAatmanirbharta wish! At 11 am, the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline will be dedicated to the country. This is a futuristic project that will positively affect many people.

The PMO said that it has a transport capacity of 12 million metric standard cubic meters per day and will carry natural gas from the liquefied natural gas terminal in Mangaluru to Kochi. It will pass through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts. The entire cost of the project is around 3000 crores and its construction created 12 lakh labor days of employment.

The pipeline will provide environmentally friendly and cheaper fuel to households as piped natural gas (PNG) and the transport sector will get compressed natural gas (CNG).

It was told in the statement that commercial and industrial units will get natural gas in the districts through which this pipeline will pass. The statement said that consumption of clean fuel will reduce air pollution, which will improve air quality.