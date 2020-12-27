PM Modi will show the 100th ‘Kisan Rail’ green signal, know from where to where this train will run

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) will flag off another Kisan Rail. This 100th farmer train will be flagged by PM Modi through video conferencing. Multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables like cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumstick, chilli, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranates, bananas and custard apples. This Kisan Rail will run from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal. PM Modi will flag off this train on Monday. Also Read – Kashmir witnessed the most peaceful period since 1990 under PM Modi’s rule: Shah

PM Modi will flag off the train on December 28 at 4:30 pm. Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal will also be present on this occasion. The loading-unloading of perishable goods will be allowed on all routes of multi-commodity rail service, with no restriction on the size of the shipment.

The Center has increased the subsidy on transport of fruits and vegetables by 50 percent. On August 7 this year, the first farmer rail was started between Devlali to Danapur, which was further extended to Muzaffarpur. Due to the good response of the farmers, its rounds were also increased from weekly to three days a week. Kisan Rail has been a game changer in ensuring rapid transportation of agricultural products across the country. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable products.