PM Modi will talk about the mind among farmers Protest today, farmers have said – clap thali

Farmers Protest: Today is the 32nd day of the farmers' agitation opposing the new agricultural laws. In the midst of farmers' demonstrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the public through Mann Ki Baat, a program to be broadcast on AIR. This will be the 72nd edition of this program, in which the PM will meet the people of the country at 11 am. This will be the last Mann Ki Baat program of this year, in which PM Modi can give his talk on farmers and agricultural laws.

Agitating farmers who are opposing the agricultural laws have already said that during today's Mann Ki Baat program, farmers will protest against PM Narendra Modi's program Mann Ki Baat by clapping and thali. . Some farmer organizations had already announced this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apart from giving information about the efforts and measures taken by the government on agricultural laws during today's Mann Ki Baat program, can give its views on it. This year, the whole world, including India, was troubled by the Coronavirus. In such a situation, in the last Mann ki Baat program of the year, many discussions are being held about the corona. PM Modi can also talk about the corona vaccine. The general public is waiting for the Corona Vaccine more.