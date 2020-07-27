PM Modi wishes birthday to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday on Monday and wished him a long life and healthy life. Also Read – CRPF Raising Day: PM Modi congratulated on CRPF Foundation Day, said – you are at the forefront of keeping the nation safe

Let us tell you that Maharashtra CM Thackeray was born on 27 July 1960 in Mumbai.

Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhav Ji's long and healthy life. @OfficeofUT – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2020

Modi tweeted, “Best wishes to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday. I wish Uddhav ji a healthy life and longevity. “