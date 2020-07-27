Entertainment

PM Modi wishes birthday to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

July 27, 2020
new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday on Monday and wished him a long life and healthy life. Also Read – CRPF Raising Day: PM Modi congratulated on CRPF Foundation Day, said – you are at the forefront of keeping the nation safe

Let us tell you that Maharashtra CM Thackeray was born on 27 July 1960 in Mumbai. Also Read – PM Modi spoke to UP student Usman Saifi, not able to make a statement

Modi tweeted, “Best wishes to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday. I wish Uddhav ji a healthy life and longevity. “

