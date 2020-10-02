PM Modi wishes Donald Trump a speedy recovery, tweeted and wrote this thing …

new Delhi: US President Donald Trump and his wife and first lady of the country Melania Trump have been infected with the Corona virus. The US President gave this information by tweeting, after which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished him a speedy recovery. The Prime Minister tweeted on Friday, “I wish my friend Donald Trump and the first lady a speedy recovery and good health.” Also Read – Awe of Covid-19: Curfew order in Kerala from 3rd to 31st October, Government gave strict warning

Earlier, Trump tweeted and said, “First Lady and I have turned out to be Kovid-19 positive. We will start our quarantine and recovery process immediately. Together we will overcome it. ” Explain that Trump’s personal advisor, Hope Hicks Corona, was found infected. After this case both Donald Trump and Melania Trump were corona tested, after which Donald Trump and Melania Trump were found to be corona infected. Let us know that there is a presidential election on 3 November in the US and in most surveys it is claimed that the popularity of the trump has reduced and which is slightly more than the popularity of Biden. In such a situation, Trump’s contagion is also harmful for his election campaign. Also Read – US court stayed Trump’s decision to ban H-1B visas

Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health. https://t.co/f3AOOHLpaQ Also Read – Research: This is the best hobby to deal with stress during corona virus – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2020

The news agency AFP had confirmed that Donald Trump had quarantined himself. All this happened when the corona report of his personal advisor, Hope Hicks, came positive. Donald Trump did not tweet about this. Trump tweeted and wrote- Tonight the First Lady and I have been found corona infected. We will overcome this. We are about to complete the quarantine process further.