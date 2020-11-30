PM Modi wishes the countrymen on Gurpurab, tweeting this thing …

Happy Gurpurab! Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) on Monday paid tribute to Guru Nanak Jayanti, the founder of Sikhism. PM Modi wished that Guru Nanak Dev’s thoughts continue to inspire everyone to serve the society and ensure a better world. The first Guru of Sikhs was born in Nankana Sahib in 1469. Nankana Sahib is now in Pakistan. Also Read – Due to this, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, praised by PM Modi, praised fiercely, Surjewala said this

I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: The figure of corona infected in the country crosses 94 lakhs, 38,772 new cases and 443 deaths in the last 24 hours – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2020 Also Read – 15 lakh diyas will be lit in Benaras on the occasion of Dev Diwali, PM Modi will give many gifts to Kashi – Learn full program

The Prime Minister tweeted, ‘I salute Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this Prakash Parv. May his thoughts inspire us to serve the society and ensure a better world. ‘

During #MannKiBaat today, we paid tributes to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. I recalled efforts to rebuild a Gurudwara in Kutch which was damaged after the 2001 quake. Also recalled the exemplary efforts of Sikhs globally in helping people during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/spP6OJlgv4 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2020

Prior to this, Prime Minister Modi had also mentioned Prakash Parab in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program on Sunday. He told the story of attempts to build a gurdwara after the 2001 Kutch earthquake. At the same time, amidst the corona virus epidemic around the world, the Sikhs serving the people selflessly appreciated.

