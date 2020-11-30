Entertainment

PM Modi wishes the countrymen on Gurpurab, tweeting this thing …

November 30, 2020
Happy Gurpurab! Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) on Monday paid tribute to Guru Nanak Jayanti, the founder of Sikhism. PM Modi wished that Guru Nanak Dev’s thoughts continue to inspire everyone to serve the society and ensure a better world. The first Guru of Sikhs was born in Nankana Sahib in 1469. Nankana Sahib is now in Pakistan. Also Read – Due to this, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, praised by PM Modi, praised fiercely, Surjewala said this

The Prime Minister tweeted, ‘I salute Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this Prakash Parv. May his thoughts inspire us to serve the society and ensure a better world. ‘

Prior to this, Prime Minister Modi had also mentioned Prakash Parab in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program on Sunday. He told the story of attempts to build a gurdwara after the 2001 Kutch earthquake. At the same time, amidst the corona virus epidemic around the world, the Sikhs serving the people selflessly appreciated.

