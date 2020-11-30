PM Modi worships Baba Vishwanath, Bhasma and Dupatta found in Prasad, watch video

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) worshiped Baba Vishwanath at the Vishwanath Temple Varanasi in Varanasi. PM Modi (PM Modi) anointed Baba Vishwanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) was also present with PM Modi. Flowers, milk, curd, honey, sandalwood, molasses, betel nut, fruit, nuts etc. were offered in the worship of Baba Vishwanath. Modi presented the material one by one to Baba Vishwanath. He worshiped Shodashopchar and performed aarti. The Prime Minister received a garland of Rudaksha, Belpatra, Bhasmi, a picture of Baba and a scarf in the form of Prasad. Also Read – PM Modi in Varanasi: From the gift of Dev Deepavali to Kashi, to the concerns of farmers, PM Modi has these 10 big things in his parliamentary constituency

PM Modi (PM Modi) took a cruise ride to reach the temple of Baba Vishwanath. Lord Avadhoot Modi and Yogi from Ram Ghat reached Lalita Ghat in Alaknanda cruise. After this, he took stock of the development work of Vishwanath Corridor. On the way to the corridor, the Prime Minister also met some distinguished people associated with Vishwanath Temple and Kashi. Modi will reach Rajghat on a cruise and will inaugurate the Deepotsav by lighting a lamp. The holy path website will also be inaugurated here.

As the representative of the country, the Prime Minister wished Mars for the country. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) presented him with a memento. Along with this, information was given about the expansion and beautification project taking shape in fifty thousand square meters.

The PM inspected the buildings being constructed in the corridor area. Carefully observed the carvings carved on the pillars. Through the documentary too, he came to know about the progress of the expansion and beautification project.