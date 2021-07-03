PM Modi wrote a letter in ‘Sanskrit’ at the loss of life of those editors, Karnataka CM shared on Twitter

Expressing grief over the loss of life of KV Sampath Kumar, the editor of the rustic’s oldest Sanskrit day by day newspaper ‘Sudharma’, High Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his widow KS Wrote a condolence letter to Jayalakshmi. This letter was once shared by means of Karnataka Leader Minister BS Yediyurappa on his Twitter care for on Saturday. In a condolence letter in Sanskrit, Modi paid tribute to 64-year-old Kumar, who died on June 30. Additionally Learn – The Modi executive of the Heart is giving 4-4 ​​thousand rupees to each corona sufferer of the rustic? Know what’s truly getting

The top minister stated Kumar's existence was once devoted to popularizing Sanskrit, particularly a few of the adolescence. Kumar's hobby and willpower against Sanskrit is in reality inspiring. Modi stated Kumar's steady e-newsletter of Sudha and his immense love for Sanskrit is widely known. He stated that his loss of life is a brilliant loss for the sector of Sanskrit and in addition for journalism.

Yediyurappa shared this letter on Twitter announcing that during his letter to the coed Smt. Jayalakshmi in Sanskrit, our High Minister condoled the loss of life of the reformed editor Shri KV Sampath Kumar. "It's value remembering that the couple was once awarded the Padma Shri for his or her remarkable paintings in conserving and popularizing Sanskrit," he stated.

Kumar died on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest in Mysore. He, along side his spouse Vidushi Jayalakshmi, have been awarded the Padma Shri in 2020 for his or her efforts to stay the e-newsletter alive towards all odds. The award is but to be given. (IANS)