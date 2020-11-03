PM Modi’s appeal to the people of Bihar – Make the celebration of democracy successful by voting in large numbers

new Delhi: Today, the second phase of voting for the Vidhan Sabha elections is taking place in Bihar. In 17 districts of the state, voters will exercise their franchise and decide the fate of many veterans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the people of Bihar to vote in large numbers to make the celebration of democracy a success. In Bihar assembly elections today, polling is being held in 94 seats in 17 districts of the state under the second phase. Also Read – Nitish Kumar refrained from speaking anything against ‘niece’

Modi tweeted, "Votes will be cast for the second phase in Bihar assembly elections today. My appeal to all voters is that they make this celebration of democracy successful by voting in large numbers. During this, wear masks along with following social distance. "In the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, there was 55.69 per cent turnout in 71 assembly seats in the state.

Let me tell you that for the Bihar Assembly elections, voting started at seven in the morning. In this phase, about 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of 1500 candidates who have entered the election. Today, among those whose fate will be decided by the public, the biggest name will be RJD leader and CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav from the party.

Tejashwi Yadav (31) is in the fray to win a second time from the Raghopur assembly seat in Vaishali district. He won this seat again for his party by defeating BJP’s Satish Kumar in 2015.