PM Modi’s birthday today, many plans will begin in Gujarat, Amit Shah will attend the ceremony

Ahmedabad: Today is the birthday of PM Narendra Modi on 17 May. He is going to be 70 years old. Gujarat government has said that many pro-people schemes and development projects will be started in the state to celebrate the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government said in a statement that in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will start these plans and projects through video conference from Gandhinagar. Also Read – Why BJP is not giving expression to Subramanian Swamy’s displeasure, know what is the reason

He told that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a digital function from Delhi. He will attend the e-Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the water supply project for Gandhinagar at 11 am. Also Read – Atal Tunnel: CCTV every 60 meters, emergency exit at 500 meters and pavement is also very special, the longest tunnel

The release said that state ministers, MLAs and other leaders would attend the function from 70 different places in all 33 districts of the state, in which several schemes including farming and water supply schemes would be launched. Also Read – Who Is Shwetank: Who is the whitetail of Varanasi, praised by PM Modi