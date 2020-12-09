PM Modi’s cabinet meeting amidst farmers’ agitation, approval for free Wi-Fi facility across the country, know big things

new Delhi: The central government’s cabinet meeting took place on Wednesday amid fierce agitation for agitation across the country. Many decisions were taken in this meeting chaired by PM Modi. After the meeting, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar kept the important things of the meeting in front of the media. Also Read – Central Cabinet Decisions: Self-reliant Bharat Rojgar Yojana approved, 58.5 lakh employees will benefit

The Union Cabinet has approved the framework of public Wi-Fi network through PM Vani scheme. Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad gave this information on Wednesday. Prasad said that the PM Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM Vani) will bring a big Wi-Fi revolution in the country. Along with free Wi-Fi, the central government will also open one crore data centers in the country.

The Union Cabinet has approved the provision of submarine optical fiber cable connectivity between the mainland (Kochi) and Lakshadweep Islands: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad https://t.co/jHvUxwq15O
– ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

Prasad told reporters after the meeting of the Union Cabinet that the entire framework like public data office (PDO), public data office aggregators and app providers would be included in it. He told that for the data office, any shop related to digital work can also be given its responsibility.

He said, “There will be no need to take any license for the PDO, nor will it need to be registered. No charges will apply on these. PDOs can also be small shops or Common Service Centers (CSCs). “In addition, the Cabinet has also approved laying of optical fiber cabling within the sea to provide high speed broadband to Lakshadweep.