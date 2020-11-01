PM Modi’s fiery taunt on Rahul, will be like UP’s ‘double-double crown’

PM Modi in Chapra and Samastipur: In the Bihar Assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi has fiercely attacked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, PM Modi said that today there is a ‘double engine’ government in Bihar on one side and ‘double-double crown’ on the other side and in the recent Uttar Pradesh elections’ Double-double crown prince, the same will happen in Bihar. Also Read – President, Vice President and Prime Minister Modi greeted people on foundation day of many states including MP, Haryana

Modi, while addressing election rallies in Chhapra and Samastipur, said that today there is an alliance of NDA fully dedicated to democracy on the one hand, on the other side there is a family coalition dedicated to its vested interests. He asked the people to give a mandate to the NDA to save Bihar from getting sick. Also Read – BJP is promoting Chirag Paswan against Nitish: Congress

Modi said, “Today there is a ‘double engine’ government in Bihar, on the other side there is a ‘double-double’ crown prince. One of them is also the crown prince of Jungle Raj. “He said,” The NDA government with double engines is committed to the development of Bihar, so these ‘double-double crowns’ are fighting to save their throne. Referring to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Modi said that three-four years ago there were “double-double crowns” climbing over the bus and shaking hands in front of the people and the people of Uttar Pradesh returned them home. Had given. Also Read – Bihar Polls: First phase voting is clear, then NDA government will be formed in Bihar under ‘Nitish Babu’ – PM Modi

The Prime Minister said, “A prince there has now met the prince of Jungle Raj. The situation of the ‘double-double’ crown prince in Uttar Pradesh will be the same in Bihar. “Modi is indirectly attacking Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav during the Uttar Pradesh elections by saying” double-double prince “. Were. At the same time, he targeted Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi through “Double-double Crown” in Bihar.

Significantly, in the Bihar Assembly elections, the Grand Alliance of the RJD, Congress and the Left parties is competing with the National Democratic Alliance of BJP, JDU, HAM Party and VIP. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in Bihar elections. A few years ago, there was a coalition of SP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh elections.

The Prime Minister asked the people at the rally, “Does Nitish Kumar ji have any family in some position in the government?” Is there any family of Modi somewhere? ”He said, did any brother of Nitish Kumar reach Rajya Sabha? Has any daughter, son of Nitish Kumar arrived somewhere? Modi told the people, “We are alive for you. Our only job is to serve you. “At the rally, people raised slogans of” Modi-Modi “.

Attacking the opposition grand alliance, the Prime Minister asked the people, what did these family parties working for their families only and only give to you? If big bungalows are built, then what? If the palace is built, then who should become it? He said that a large number of vehicles came to the homes of these family parties, a convoy of vehicles formed, but what will they worry about your children?

Modi said that RJD and Congress only care about themselves and their families, this is the truth and this is their history. Taking a dig at the Congress and the RJD, he said, “These people can never understand the feelings of the people of Bihar.” He is born for his family, living for his family, fighting for his family. He has nothing to do with Bihar nor with the younger generation of Bihar. “

Continuing the attack on Rahul and Tejashwi, Modi said that you are seeing the Crown Prince of Jungle Raj here and the scope of the Congress is also limited to his family. He asked the people whether Jungle Raj’s nurturers could think of any development? Those whose industry has been kidnapped and ransom, can they think of investment and enterprise?

Modi said that “the crown prince of Jungle Raj” can give confidence of proper environment in Bihar, and can he create investment climate in the state? Referring to the deteriorating law and order situation during the previous RJD government, the Prime Minister said that the youth of today should ask themselves why the big projects which were so important for Bihar remained stuck for years. He said that Bihar still had enough power, governments still had enough money, but the only difference was that then there was Jungle Raj in Bihar.

Modi said who will work to build the bridge when the engineers are not safe? Who will build the road when the life of the contractor is in danger round the clock? He said that even if a company got some work, she used to think hundred times before starting work here. Modi said, “This is the truth of Jungle Raj’s day. It should be remembered. “He told the youth that during childhood, your mother used to tell you that ‘Lakarsungha’ would come. Actually your mother was worried that if the children come out, they will be kidnapped.

The Prime Minister said that Sardar Patel ji united the whole country, worked for the whole country, he belonged to the Congress party but the Congress has shrunk so much in one family that he did not even remember them. The Prime Minister said that in the midst of all-round development in the country, all of you have to beware of those forces, which do not desist from going against the national interest for their political interest. He said that these are such people who also see their benefit in the sacrifice of the brave soldiers of the country.

Appealing to the people to vote for the NDA, the Prime Minister referred to the video of an elderly woman from a village in Bihar running on social media in which the woman is seen asking her to vote for Modi on various grounds. He said that the NDA’s slogan is ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ without discrimination and work has been done for this goal under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. During his address, he also mentioned various personalities of the region including the first President of the country, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Narayan, Karpoori Thakur. At the Prime Minister’s rally, people arrived wearing masks on which BJP’s election symbol ‘Lotus’ was printed. At the Chapra rally, people also raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

(input language)