PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit: PM Modi arrives in Gujarat, pays tribute to Keshubhai, will meet mother Heera Ba

PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) arrived today (Gujarat) on his two-day visit. Arrived in Ahmedabad at 10 am and firstly PM Modi consoled him with the family of former Gujarat Chief Minister and political guru Keshubhai Patel and paid his tribute to the late Keshubhai Patel (KeshuBhai Patel). After that PM Modi can also meet his mother Hira Ba. Also Read – PM expresses sorrow over killing of BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir, said- it did not go well

Let me tell you that this is the first visit of PM Modi since the onset of corona virus infection in his home state of Gujarat in late March. PM Modi has reached Kevadia by helicopter from Ahmedabad airport. PM Modi will today inaugurate the Sardar Patel Zoological Park ‘Jungle Safari’ which is located near the 182 meter tall statue of India’s Iron Man.

During his visit, Modi will also pay tribute to the first Home Minister of independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on October 31, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, ‘Statue of Unity’.

Today’s program of PM Modi

-First will inaugurate the forest park.

– We will fly the ferry boat.

– India Bhavan, Ekta Mall, Children Park, Glow Garden, Cactus Garden, Ekta Nursery will also be inaugurated.

– Sham will stay in Kevadia at 6 o’clock and stay there at night.

31st October morning show

-He will inaugurate the program Arogya at 7 am.

– Morning 7:30 at the Statue of Unity will perform the stage worship.

– 8 am Salute of unity parade as National Unity Day.

– PM will address the nation at 8:45 am

– After 9 o’clock I will address IAS officers virtually.

-Talab will fly to Ahmedabad by upgrading the sea plane from number 3.