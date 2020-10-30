PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit: PM Modi to go to Gujarat today, pay tribute to Keshubhai, then meet mother

PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) will visit Gujarat (Gujarat) today. Arriving in Ahmedabad at 10 am, PM Modi will meet the family of former Gujarat Chief Minister and political guru Keshubhai Patel to console him and pay his respects to the late Keshubhai Patel (KeshuBhai Patel). After that PM Modi can also meet his mother Hira Ba. Also Read – PM expresses sorrow over killing of BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir, said- it did not go well

Let me tell you that this will be the first visit of PM Modi since the onset of Corona virus infection in his home state of Gujarat at the end of March. According to the information, PM Modi will reach Kevadia from Ahmedabad airport by helicopter. An official said that PM Modi will inaugurate the Sardar Patel Zoological Park ‘Jungle Safari’ which is located near the 182 meter tall statue of India’s Iron Man. Also Read – Sales of Khadi products increased on PM Narendra Modi’s appeal, 19 lakh facemasks sold in 5 months

During his visit, Modi will also pay tribute to the first Home Minister of independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on October 31, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, ‘Statue of Unity’. Also Read – PM Modi expressed grief over Keshubhai’s death, said- My mentor is gone, he was an excellent leader

Today’s program of PM Modi

-First will inaugurate the forest park.

– We will fly the ferry boat.

– India Bhavan, Ekta Mall, Children Park, Glow Garden, Cactus Garden, Ekta Nursery will also be inaugurated.

– Sham will stay in Kevadia at 6 o’clock and stay there at night.

31st October morning show

-He will inaugurate the program Arogya at 7 am.

– Morning 7:30 at the Statue of Unity will perform the stage worship.

– 8 am Salute of unity parade as National Unity Day.

– PM will address the nation at 8:45 am

– After 9 o’clock I will address IAS officers virtually.

-Talab will fly to Ahmedabad by upgrading the sea plane from number 3.