PM Modi’s meeting with Chief Ministers of 8 states most affected by Corona today, talk on these issues possible

PM Modi Meeting On Coronavirus Situations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) will once again meet today with the Chief Ministers amidst the growing havoc of Kovid-19 in the country. The meeting will be through video conferencing. It is being told that this meeting will be held in two phases through digital means. The first phase will include the Chief Ministers of the 8 states where Corona has the maximum havoc at 10 am. After this, the Chief Minister of the remaining states will join this important meeting with the Prime Minister from 12 noon. The strategy of vaccine delivery will be discussed in the afternoon meeting. Let me tell you that Prime Minister Modi has held meetings with states several times till now to review the situation in Corona. Also Read – This actor reprimanded the celebs who posted the video of the corona test, said – Stop …

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Chief Ministers of States over # COVID19 situation, through video conferencing today. pic.twitter.com/nCuDtvnxAD

– ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

Corona virus infection cases across the country have been coming down to 50,000 for the last few days, while cases have increased rapidly in some states. Night curfew has also been imposed in some cities. Along with this, the number of guests in programs like wedding ceremonies has also been fixed. Apart from this, the amount of fine has also been increased for those who do not wear masks.

There are reports that after meeting with the Prime Minister, states can take more strict measures to protect themselves from Kovid. These can also include lockdown or weekend lockdown.

On the other hand, there are constant efforts from the Central Government that whenever the vaccine of Corona is available, it can be arranged for its smooth distribution. Currently, 5 vaccines are being prepared in India. Four of these are in the second or third phase of testing, while one is in the first or second phase.

