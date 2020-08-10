PM Modi’s meeting with Chief Ministers of six states to review flood situation, many ministers were also present

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an online meeting with chief ministers of six states on Monday to review the flood situation. He emphasized the widespread use of innovative technologies to improve forecasting and warning systems. Also Read – Kerala Aircraft Accident: Puri raised questions on Congress MP’s tweet, said – still do not know the difference between the aircraft ….

Giving this information, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala attended the meeting to review preparations to deal with the current situation of southwest monsoon and floods in the country. The meeting, which took place through video conferencing, was also attended by the Defense Minister, Health Minister, both the Minister of State for Home Affairs and senior officials of the concerned Central Ministries and organizations.

The PMO said in a statement that during the meeting, the Prime Minister also stressed on better coordination between all central and state agencies for a permanent system for forecasting floods.

