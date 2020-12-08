PM Modi’s tweet, the most frequently retweet during lockdown, became a record

Most buried Tweet of PM Modi: A tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) during the lockdown has come under the category of most retweeting. PM Modi tweeted the appeal of lighting the lamp (PM Narendra Modi Twitter). This tweet was the ‘most retweeted tweet in politics’ on Twitter. The company announced this on Tuesday. In his address to the nation, Modi urged citizens to turn off all the lights for nine minutes and burn lamps or flashlights or cellphone flash lights on 5 April. Also Read – PM Modi spoke to former Punjab CM Badal on phone between Bharat Bandh, good wishes

The most retweeted tweet in the business was from Ratan Tata, who had committed to support the communities affected by Kovid-19. The top industrialist had announced a grant of Rs 500 crore from the company towards protecting and empowering the communities affected by the epidemic.

Manish Maheshwari, managing director of Twitter India, said, "The year that has been this year, the conversion on Twitter in 2020 was amazing. From the fight against this global epidemic, to rejoice in festive moments, to stand up for communities that were affected by the epidemic, bonding in relation to shows, interests and memories, India came together this year on Twitter."

This year also brought a sense of gratitude to frontline workers on the micro-blogging platform. Tweets of gratitude or gratitude increased by 20 percent worldwide, with a sense of special respect for doctors and teachers. Fans, except Kovid-19, paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput and his career and condemned the alleged rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras. Actor Vijay’s selfie was the most retweeted tweet with his fans in Neyveli in February, which Tamil stars celebrated with their community on Twitter.