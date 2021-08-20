PM Modi’s tweet, tribute to our former High Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his beginning anniversary

High Minister Narendra Modi (High Minister Narendra Modi) Nowadays on Friday, former High Minister Rajiv Gandhi (former PM Rajiv Gandhi) on his 77th beginning anniversary. Allow us to inform you that Rajiv Gandhi used to be born on 20 August 1944 in Mumbai.Additionally Learn – BJP’s ‘lacking’ MLA present in police station in West Bengal, advised the commandos at the telephone the cause of leaving the home

High Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and paid tribute to former High Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th beginning anniversary. %.twitter.com/rQRpgfUm4S – ANI_HindiNews (HAHindinews) August 20, 2021

PM Modi tweeted these days, "Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his beginning anniversary."

Allow us to inform you that Rajiv Gandhi used to be born on 20 August 1944 and he used to be the High Minister from 1984 to 1989. In 1991, all over the election marketing campaign, he used to be assassinated via the 15 may organization LTTE in a suicide assault.