PM Modi’s warning- Be cautious, do not have to say this somewhere – My kayak is submerged where there was less water

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Chief Ministers regarding the Corona epidemic once again in the country. In such a situation, the PM talked about the growing cases of corona and the distribution of vaccine. PM Modi said in this meeting that India will test the vaccine on every criterion and only the best vaccine will be taken. During this time, the PM once again instructed the people to be vigilant and also asked the state governments to be vigilant. PM Modi used a film dialogue as a warning in his address. He said that we have to be vigilant, otherwise there should not be such a situation that we have to say – My installment also drowned, where there was less water.

PM Modi said in this meeting that the fight against Corona is going on, if any kind of suggestion is given to the Chief Ministers of the states, then give it in writing so that it can be considered. He said that testing of corona in the country is in full swing, while the supply of oxygen is going on in the district hospitals and medical colleges of the country.

The PM also asked the people to be vigilant and follow the guidelines issued by the governments properly. The PM said that we have the figures. When the epidemic spread in the country, people were in awe, due to this fear, many people committed suicide. There was suspicion inside the people about being infected with each other. Now people have become serious about corona, but some people have started to feel that the corona virus has become weak. But there is no need to be negligent. Giving the example of other countries, the PM said that now we are moving towards the deep sea. In such a situation, we need to be cautious.