Entertainment

PM Narendra Modi addresses in Varanasi Live: PM Modi in his parliamentary constituency, modernizes Kashi today on the celebration of Dev Diwali

November 30, 2020
1 Min Read

Watch PM Narendra Modi addresses in Varanasi live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing people in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi (PM Narendra Modi addresses in Varanasi). At the beginning of his address, the Prime Minister gave many greetings and best wishes to Dev Deepavali and Guruparva. The PM will light the first ‘Diya’ of ‘Dev Deepawali’ festival here today. Also Read – All-party meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi on Corona crisis, will there be a nationwide lockdown again?

The Prime Minister said, “On the light festival of Dev Deepavali and Guru Nanak Dev Ji, today Kashi is getting another gift of modern infrastructure. Apart from Kashi, people of Prayagraj will also be benefited, many congratulations to all of you. ” The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation a 6-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj) -Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway-19 in Varanasi. Dev will also participate in Deepawali. Also Read – Corona Virus Vaccine News Update: PM Modi meets online with three teams making vaccines

Also Read – Agitating farmers have not ‘properly understood’ new agricultural laws: Member, NITI Aayog

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.