PM Narendra Modi addresses in Varanasi Live: PM Modi in his parliamentary constituency, modernizes Kashi today on the celebration of Dev Diwali

Watch PM Narendra Modi addresses in Varanasi live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing people in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi (PM Narendra Modi addresses in Varanasi). At the beginning of his address, the Prime Minister gave many greetings and best wishes to Dev Deepavali and Guruparva. The PM will light the first 'Diya' of 'Dev Deepawali' festival here today.

The Prime Minister said, "On the light festival of Dev Deepavali and Guru Nanak Dev Ji, today Kashi is getting another gift of modern infrastructure. Apart from Kashi, people of Prayagraj will also be benefited, many congratulations to all of you. " The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation a 6-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj) -Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway-19 in Varanasi. Dev will also participate in Deepawali.

