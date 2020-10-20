PM Narendra Modi adress to mission live today: PM Modi will address the country in a short time from now, watch live here

PM Narendra Modi address to nation today live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm today. The Prime Minister’s address is taking place at a time when bypolls are being held in many states including assembly elections in Bihar and the festival of Durga Puja is going on. Apart from this, festivals like Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath are near. PM Modi himself tweeted and said, “Today I will send a message to the nation at six o’clock.” You must join. ” Also Read – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm today, can talk on these issues

Ever since the Corona transition started in India, the Prime Minister has issued a message to the nation six times. Today is his address to the seventh nation. He started it in the month of March and on March 19, he appealed to the people for a public curfew. In this address, the Prime Minister gave the slogan “Hum Swasth to Jag Swasth”. In this address, he had urged all the citizens to observe public curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on 22 March. He appealed to the people not to come out of the houses. Also Read – Learn what is the Ayushman Sahkar Fund of 10 thousand crores, which the central government launched

The Prime Minister had urged everyone to cheer and salute by honking the Corona warriors for five minutes by clapping, playing a plate or ringing a bell. After this, in his address to the nation on 24 March, he announced a complete lockdown of 21 days. He gave the slogan of “Jaan hai to jahan hai” in his address. Also Read – PM Modi said- India first imposed lockdown so there is a decrease in cases of taxation coming

In his third address to the nation in the Corona era on April 3, the Prime Minister asked the countrymen to turn off all the lights of the house at 9 am on April 5 at 9 pm, standing on the door of the house or in the balcony, candle for 9 minutes, lamp, It was requested to burn flashlight or mobile flashlight.

After this, on April 14, the Prime Minister addressed the nation for the fourth time in four weeks. In this, he had announced to extend the lockdown till May 3. He had urged everyone to follow seven rules, including not leaving the house, following the proper distance.

In his address, he had announced a provision of Rs 15,000 crore for the treatment of the patients of Corona, by the central government to strengthen the health related resources of the country. He appealed to the people that Corona should not be allowed to spread to new areas at any cost.

After this, on May 12, in the address to the next nation, he announced the fourth phase of lockdown. In this address, he announced a special economic package of 20 lakh crore rupees for the self-reliant India campaign. He gave the slogan to turn disaster into opportunity.

After this, on 30 June, the Prime Minister gave his message to the nation. At that time the country was entering “Unlock-2”. Modi said at that time that India is in a stable position compared to many countries of the world. In this address, he announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till November. Under this scheme, there is a provision to provide five kg of wheat or rice and one kg of gram free to every member of the family, every month to more than 80 crore people.

The Prime Minister’s address is taking place at a time when there has been a decrease in corona cases in the country. The Prime Minister himself had said in a program on Monday that the cases of corona infection in India have come down and the rate of recovery has reached 88 percent. He said that this was possible because India was one of the first countries to lockdown.

In such a situation, it is understood that the Prime Minister’s address will remain focused on the corona. In India, on Tuesday, after three months, new daily cases of Kovid-19 came down by 50,000. New daily cases of corona virus infection have reduced to 46,790. With these new cases, there are now 75,97,063 total cases of infection in the country.