PM Narendra Modi again called for ‘Vocal for Local’, advocating the use of local goods on Rakshabandhan

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on India's victory in the Kargil war and asked Indians to pledge to gain independence from the current coronavirus epidemic. Along with this, he strongly supported the use of local things on upcoming festivals. Modi said in his monthly radio program Mana Baat on Sunday, "Raksha Bandhan is coming closer. I have seen that many people and organizations are taking initiative to celebrate this festival in different ways. Many are also linking it to 'Vocal for Local' and this is true also. "

Modi also used the phrase "vocal for local" as part of the self-reliant India campaign. The government had announced a special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to make the country "self-reliant". On Sunday, he said, "The joy of celebrating festivals only increases when it helps our society to expand the business of the people of our neighborhood." It makes the festival happy for them too. "

He cited examples of masks made at Madhubani in Bihar. Apart from this, there was talk of filtering bottles made from bamboo of North-Eastern India on social media. Even ending his talk, Modi urged Indians to take a pledge to make the country a "self-sufficient India" on the coming Independence Day.