PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda reach BJP headquarters, workers immersed in celebrations

November 11, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh have reached the party headquarters. PM Narendra Modi was greeted by workers with slogans of Modi-Modi at the BJP headquarters. Also Read – Celebrating the victory of Bihar: PM Modi said- women are silent voters of BJP, our party’s victory in the whole country

After winning the Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA is going to form the government in Bihar once again under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. While the ruling coalition won 125 out of 243 seats, the opposition grand alliance won 110 seats. With this, the way for Nitish Kumar to become Chief Minister has also been cleared for the fourth time. Also Read – Election Commission Press Confrence: Results of 223 seats declared, counting on 20 seats continues

Also Read – NDA towards absolute majority in Bihar, PM Modi claimed victory, said – New decade will be of Bihar

If we talk about the seats of the Grand Alliance, then RJD has got 75 seats. Congress has got 19 seats, CPI Male 12 and CPI and CPI-M have got 2-2 seats. At the same time, AIMIM has done well in Bihar assembly elections this time. AIMIM has got 5 seats in Bihar. Chirag Paswan’s party LJP and BSP got 1-1 seats.

