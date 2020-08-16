PM Narendra Modi announced from Red Fort, so Rajnath Singh took a big decision on NCC, now will get opportunity to serve

new Delhi: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has always played an important role in building the country. In such a situation, cadets will now get a chance to serve in coastal areas as well. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal. Under this proposal, youth of all 173 border and coastal districts will get a chance to participate on a large scale. Let me tell you that yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the Red Fort on August 15, the name of everyone’s country, as well as the PM had mentioned about connecting the youth with the country service on a large scale. In this episode, the proposal has been approved by the Defense Minister today. Also Read – Sonia’s attack on Modi government, said- Government stands against constitutional values ​​and democratic system

Explain that 1 lakh new cadets will be recruited in NCC from 173 border and coastal areas. One third of these cadets will be girls recruited. Let us know that more than thousand schools were identified for this project. If we talk today, then there are 83 units of NCC in the army. In this, 53 units have been deployed in the Army, 20 in the Navy and 10 units in the Air Force.

Explain that this project of expansion of NCC has been prepared with the cooperation of states. The government believes that through this, the youth will get inspiration to work in the country and in the army. At the same time, the youth will be able to serve the country on the border. This will benefit both the country and the youth.