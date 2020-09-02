PM Narendra Modi can address the United Nations General Assembly on this day, this is going to happen for the first time in 75 years

United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address the United Nations General Assembly on 26 September. This information has been revealed in the immediate list of speakers released by the global body for the high-level meeting. For the first time in the 75-year history of the United Nations, this year the annual General Assembly session is being held online and the corona virus heads of countries and governments will not be able to physically attend this meeting due to the global epidemic. Global leaders will hand over pre-recorded video statements for the session. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s sarcasm on PM Narendra Modi, says Center attacks economy

The General Assembly and Conference Management Department at the United Nations on Tuesday released the then list of speakers to the permanent missions for general discussion of the 75th session of the assembly. According to the list, Modi can address the general discussion on the morning of 26 September. However, it has to be kept in mind that the list is immediate and there will be two more iterations as programs and speakers can be changed for general discussion in the next few weeks. For general debate, the final statement sequence may be different.

The general discussion will start on 22 September and will continue till 29 September. According to the list, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is the first speaker. Traditionally, America is the second speaker on the first day of the general debate, and it is expected that President Donald Trump may travel to New York to deliver his final address in person while in office.

According to the current list, Turkish President Rajab Tayeb Erdoोan, Chinese President Xi Chinfing, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron will address the first day’s digital discussion. The United States is the host country of the United Nations and this year Trump will be the only global leader to personally address the Digital High Level Assembly.