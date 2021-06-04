PM Narendra Modi gained demise threats, Delhi Police arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested the person who threatened to kill High Minister Narendra Modi. The title of the one who threatened PM Narendra Modi is Salman. It had threatened to kill PM Modi final night time by way of calling the police. The age of the accused is alleged to be 22 years and he has been arrested by way of the police of Khajuri Khas police station. Additionally Learn – Why is Mukul Roy’s name to PM Narendra Modi an issue of debate, is the whole thing fantastic in Bengal BJP?

Lately, Salman is in police custody and Delhi Police officers are interrogating him. In line with the police, a case is already registered towards Salman and he's these days out of prison on bail. Within the preliminary interrogation of the accused, it's been discovered that he sought after to visit prison once more, so he made a danger name.

Allow us to tell that within the month of November final 12 months, Delhi Police had arrested someone else. He additionally threatened to kill PM Narendra Modi. The Delhi Police arrested the person right away after this and right through interrogation it was once discovered that the person was once intoxicated and had threatened to kill the PM by way of calling the police whilst intoxicated.