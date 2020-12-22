PM Narendra Modi gets special US honor, Donald Trump honored

new Delhi: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the Legion of Merit Award from the US. This award has been given to PM Narendra Modi to strengthen the partnership between India and America. Let me tell you that this is a highly respected award. The award was received by Indian Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu on behalf of Prime Minister Modi. This award is America’s most respected award, which is given to some of the best performers for America. It is given to officers of the US Army, heads of other countries, etc. Also Read – PM Kisan Nidhi: When will the money come to your account, know everything, do this work in case of problems

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien wrote in tweeting – President Donald Trump has honored the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Legion of Merit award. He has been given this honor for his contribution to strengthening India-US relations and bringing India to the global level.

"President @realDonaldTrump Presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi. " –NSA Robert C. ateBrien pic.twitter.com/QhOjTROdCC – NSC (@WHNSC) December 21, 2020

Explain that this time this honor has been given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. Let us know that in Barack Obama’s government, relations between America and India were intensified. After this, after the arrival of Donald Trump as President in America, there was no problem in India-US relations, but the relationship between India and America became even more intense. Now be it Namaste Trump program in India or Howdy Modi’s program to welcome PM Modi in America. India and US relations have made a lot of headlines in the world.