PM Narendra Modi in Kedarnath: PM Modi reaches Dehradun, will fly by way of helicopter to Kedarnath

PM Narendra Modi in Kedarnath: High Minister Narendra Modi will likely be on Kedarnath excursion on Friday. After celebrating Diwali with squaddies in Nowshera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, reached Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand this morning.

He was once gained by way of Leader Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd). From right here PM Modi will fly to Kedarnath Dham by way of helicopter.



Adi Guru Shankaracharya is credited with reviving Hinduism. It’s price noting that throughout the horrific devastation in Uttarakhand in 2013, the Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya was once broken and now it’s been reconstructed.

Arrangements underway at Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand forward of PM Narendra Modi’s talk over with lately. PM will be offering prayers on the shrine, inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi & unveil their statue. %.twitter.com/kYd6tz0CuX – ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

This program of Kedarnath could also be essential for the reason that meeting elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh and different 3 states in addition to Uttarakhand early subsequent yr. (Enter – PTI)