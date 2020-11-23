PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 76 Multi Storeyed Flats: 76 flats meant for MPs for Rs 188 crores, Rs 30 crores saved

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New 76 Multi Storeyed Flats: In the posh area of ​​the capital Delhi, 76 flats have been built for MPs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated multi-storeyed flats built on Dr BD Marg for Members of Parliament in the capital Delhi. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chairman of the Housing Committee of Parliament CR Patil also participated in this inauguration ceremony organized through video conference. Birla laid the foundation stone of the project in 2017. Also Read – Supreme Court sought status report from these 4 states most affected by Corona, said- ‘Things can get worse in December’

Birla said that it took 27 months to construct and the total cost of this came to Rs 188 crore. He said that 30 crore was saved from the estimated cost in the construction work.

He said that after the formation of the Lok Sabha, there were frequent problems of MPs' accommodation and they were accommodated in hotels, which also put financial burden on the government. He hoped that when the 18th Lok Sabha begins, no MP will have to stay in the hotel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament, located at Dr BD Marg in Delhi, via video conferencing. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is also present at the occasion. pic.twitter.com/2ZgbuT1vBA – ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, 76 flats have been constructed in place of eight bungalows over 80 years old. Despite the transition of Kovid-19, construction of these flats was done within the stipulated time and about 14 percent savings have been made in the construction cost.

Many green construction techniques have been used in the construction of these flats. These include itches made of ash and debris, double gauged windows for heat prevention and energy-efficient LED light fittings, VRV systems for low power consumption, rainwater protection systems and roof top solar plants.