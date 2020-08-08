Entertainment

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates National Sanitation Center, know what it means

August 8, 2020
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the ‘National Sanitation Center’ near Rajghat. The National Sanitation Center (RSK) dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi was first announced by the Prime Minister on 10 April 2017 to mark 100 years of Gandhiji’s Champaran ‘Satyagraha’. It will be an interactive interactive center on the Swachh Bharat Mission. Also Read – Kerala Aircraft Incident: Video after the incident surfaced, Air India aircraft seen divided into two pieces

After reaching RSK, the Prime Minister laid a wreath at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located there and visited the center. Also Read – Air India Express Plane Crash: PM Modi spoke to Kerala CM, Shah gave instructions to NDRF; Helpline number released

In the auditorium located at RSK, the Prime Minister watched the unique ‘Audience 360 ​​degree’ audio-visual program, which showed the journey of the biggest campaign to change the habits of people in the history of India’s cleanliness story.

After this, Modi will talk to 36 school students from Delhi who will represent the 36 states and union territories and then give their address.

