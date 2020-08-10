PM Narendra Modi inaugurates optical fiber cable facility in Andaman, emphasis on strengthening port

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the project to connect the Adman Nicobar Islands with the country’s mainland with high speed optical fiber cable and stressed on strengthening and widening the network of waterways and ports in the country. He said that today India is trying to establish itself as a major center of global manufacturing, global supply and value chain. The Prime Minister said this at the inauguration of an optical fiber cable (OFC) laid within the sea between Chennai and Port Blair to establish better communication facility with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This project has been completed at a cost of Rs 1,224 crore. Also Read – Atmanirbhar Bharat Week: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will start ‘Self-reliant India Week’ today, know what will be its benefits

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the project on 30 December 2018. Modi said, “India is following the new policy of trade, trade and cooperation in the Indian Pacific region, then the importance of our islands including Andaman and Nicobar increases further.” The program organized through video conferencing While addressing, he said, “Today, as India is moving forward with the resolve of self-sufficiency, trying to establish itself as a global manufacturing hub, an important country in the area of ​​global supply and value chains, waterways and There is a need to strengthen the network of ports. Also Read – Andaman Nicobar will no longer have any problem in digital connectivity with the outside world: PM Modi

The 2,300-km-long cable laid in the deep sea foothills, along with Port Blair as well as other islands in the region, Swaraj Deep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorata, Great Nicobar, Long Island and Ranget from this broadband facility Will add This will make mobile and landline telecommunication services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands better and reliable. Along with this, high speed communication services will help in the work of the government. Tourism and information technology will get a boost. Also Read – Case filed against Congress MLA Jeetu Patwari for tweeting and tweeting PM Modi’s photo

The Prime Minister said that all the modern infrastructural facilities being built in Andaman and Nicobar today will speed up the economy related to the maritime sector. He said, “Andaman and Nicobar is going to develop as a hub for development of port related activities in the coming times, Andaman and Nicobar is competitively located close to many ports of the world.”

He said, “To strengthen the road connectivity between North and Middle Andaman, two major bridges and widening of National Highway No-4 are being expedited, with a capacity of carrying 1200 passengers at Port Blair Airport simultaneously.” It will be ready in the coming few months. “Modi said,” The life of all these Andaman people will be easy. I hope that our current efforts will not only give Andaman and Nicobar new facilities to the people of this decade but also establish them as a prominent place on the world environmental table. “