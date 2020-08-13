PM Narendra Modi launches transparent taxation platform, says – taxpayers will be respected

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the ‘Transparent Taxation – Honor of Honest’ platform with the intention of further improving the tax system. It is considered an important step towards tax reforms. The Prime Minister also announced a Charter (Charter) for taxpayers. He called on the countrymen to go ahead and pay taxes with honesty. He said that in a country of 130 crore people, only 1.5 crore people pay taxes. Also Read – 74th independence day: know these important things related to national flag on Independence Day

He said, 'New systems starting from today, new facilities strengthen our commitment to minimum government, effective governance, this is a big step towards reducing the interference of government in the lives of our countrymen.' Video Conferencing In this program organized through the Prime Minister, the tax system is now becoming 'faceless', it is giving fairness and a trust to the taxpayer.

He said, 'The facility of faceless appeal in tax matters will be available to citizens across the country from 25th September i.e. Deen Dayal Upadhyay's birthday.' Plays, when the life of honest taxpayer of the country becomes easy, if it moves forward, then the country also develops.

Announcing the tax charter, he said, ‘It has given the assurance of fair, courteous and rational behavior. That is, the Income Tax Department will now have to take care with respect and sensitivity of the taxpayer. ”The Prime Minister also called upon the taxpayers to go ahead and pay taxes with honesty.