PM Narendra Modi Live: PM Narendra Modi’s gift to honest taxpayers, portal launched

new Delhi: There is always talk of encouraging honest taxpayers in the country. In such a situation, PM Narendra Modi is going to make a special beginning to increase transparency. PM Modi is going to launch the special platform at 11 am today. During this time, PM will launch Taxation: Honoring the Honest platform through video conferencing. It is believed that taxpayers will be encouraged through this. The objective of this platform will be to encourage individual taxpayers.

Let us know that many institutions in the country have demanded many times that either the tax system should be abolished or the people paying the tax honestly should be encouraged. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has been continuously talking about abolishing tax. In this regard, experts believe that the way in which taxpayers are given facilities in certain countries, in the same way, taxpayers in India should be provided facilities by the government.

Let us know that PM Narendra Modi tweeted on this matter that at 11 am on Thursday, Transparent Taxation: Honoring the Honest platform will begin. This will strengthen the efforts of the government towards reforming the country and improving the tax system. This will greatly benefit the taxpayers, who are constantly moving forward due to the hard work of the people.