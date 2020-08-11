PM Narendra Modi meeting with chief ministers on corona virus, said – need to increase testing in these states

new Delhi: PM Narendra Modi today held a meeting with Chief Ministers of 10 states to discuss the corona virus epidemic through video conferencing. During this time the PM said that the number of testing has now reached 7 lakhs per day. For this reason, there is a great help in identifying and preventing infection. The average death rate in us was much lower than before in the world, and it is a matter of satisfaction that this number is continuously decreasing. The recovery rate in the country is constantly increasing, it means that our efforts are being successful. Also Read – Corona Vaccine News Today 11 August: WHO said – The need for the vaccine is $ 100 billion and only 10% of the fund was received yet

PM Modi further said that our effort has been successful. Confidence in the people has increased and fear of Corona has reduced. We have targeted to bring the death rate below 1 percent. States should try in this direction so that the death rate can be reduced further. The PM also praised the Corona virus tracking app Arogya Setu. He said that this is helping us a lot in tracking the infected.

Every state is fighting the battle against the challenging situation arising due to # COVID19 pandemic. Role of each and every state is very significant in overall control of the spread of the disease: PM Narendra Modi https://t.co/82HRid12ch

Prime Minister Modi further said in the meeting that 80 percent cases of corona infection are the highest among these 10 states, due to which these states have an important role in the fight against corona. He said that the risk of infection is more in the state where testing is less. For this reason, there needs to be increased testing. The PM also asked Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, UP and Telangana to increase testing, adding that there is a need to increase testing in states. This reduces the risk of infection.