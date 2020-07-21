PM Narendra Modi, now you do your ‘Mann Ki Baat’, complain or give any suggestion

Talk to PM Narendra Modi: Now you can take the fraud related to you and the fraud related to financial matters directly to PM Narendra Modi. Not only this, you will also get quick action on your complaint. However, in the meantime, the process of investigation will also be completed by the government. For this, the Government of India has created a portal- https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en/. You have to go to this portal first and this is where you can complain to PM Modi about fraud cases. Also Read – Lalji Tandon passed away: PM Modi said- I am saddened by his demise, he strengthened BJP

After visiting the website, you will be given the option to choose the language in the right corner. By selecting this, you can complain in your language. After this, a list of options will be found in your left corner. There will be a drop down menu here. From here you can talk to the PM. Click on it and proceed. Also Read – Now you can talk to PM Narendra Modi, complain about cases of fraud, action will be taken

After this, a new page will open in front of you. There will be two options here. If you have to complain here, then choose the other option i.e. option written to the Prime Minister. If you want to share suggestions then you can click on suggestions, opinions, share. After clicking on the second option, a new page will open in front of you. You can submit your complaint here. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s look changed amid lockdown, new style is being discussed on social media

Here you can convey your point to PM Modi. Whether it is a complaint, suggestion, response, good luck. But before writing, you must choose either of the two options. You will be given a box to write a complaint. There you can lodge your complaint in maximum 4000 characters. Therefore avoid complaining about the use of special signs and complain to the PM. So that your letters are not reduced and the complaint is not incomplete. After this you submit it.

Now if you want to know the status of your complaint, then you will have to go to pgportal.gov.in. Here you have to click on the link of View Grievance Status on the right side. After this, you will be asked for a registered number. Fill the information that you will be asked here with attention. After this, you click on the submit button. The status of your complaint will appear on the screen in front of you. Explain that these complaints will be settled by PM Modi. For this reason this website has been prepared. So that the voice of the last person of the country reaches till P.M.