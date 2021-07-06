PM Narendra Modi Recalls Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee On His Delivery Anniversary, Says His Lofty Beliefs Inspire Thousands and thousands Throughout The Country | 📰 LatestLY

Top Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. Taking to Twitter, the Top Minister stated his lofty beliefs inspire tens of millions of folks throughout our country. “I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. His lofty beliefs inspire tens of millions throughout our country. Dr. Mookerjee faithful his lifestyles against India’s solidarity and growth. He additionally outstanding himself as a outstanding student and highbrow”, the Top Minister tweeted.

I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. His lofty beliefs inspire tens of millions throughout our country. Dr. Mookerjee faithful his lifestyles against India’s solidarity and growth. He additionally outstanding himself as a outstanding student and highbrow. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you the entire newest breaking information, viral developments and data from social media global, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above put up is embeded immediately from the person’s social media account and LatestLY Group of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and information showing within the social media put up don’t mirror the critiques of LatestLY, additionally LatestLY does no longer think any duty or legal responsibility for a similar.)