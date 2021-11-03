PM Narendra Modi returns: PM Modi returns to India after a five-day excursion of Rome, Vatican Town and Glasgow

PM Narendra Modi returns House: High Minister Narendra Modi returned house on Wednesday morning after visiting Rome, Vatican Town and Glasgow. Previous, High Minister Narendra Modi, after taking part in two days of intense discussions with global leaders on the local weather summit, mentioned on Tuesday that India has no longer handiest exceeded the Paris commitments, however now has an formidable time table for the following 50 years. have set.Additionally Learn – Delhi: Senior Congress chief Arvinder Singh dies of middle assault, merges in Panchatattva

High Minister Narendra Modi mentioned this in a tweet whilst leaving for house after finishing his five-day authentic seek advice from to Rome and Glasgow. He participated within the G-20 Summit and COP-26 Local weather Summit in Rome and Glasgow.

Modi tweeted, "Departing from Glasgow after two days of intense dialogue about the way forward for our planet (Earth). India has no longer handiest exceeded its Paris commitments, however has now set an formidable time table for the following 50 years.

He mentioned, “It was once superb to look many aged buddies head to head after a very long time and meet some new folks. I’m additionally thankful to our host High Minister Boris Johnson and the folk of Scotland for his or her heat hospitality in picturesque Glasgow.

Contributors of the Indian group, wearing colourful Indian apparel, had accrued to bid him farewell. Ahead of leaving for India, Modi performed drums with individuals of the Indian group. PM Modi attended COP-26 on the invitation of his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

COP-26 is being held from 31 October to twelve November below the chairmanship of the United Kingdom which is partnering with Italy for the development. High Minister Modi had attended COP-21 in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Settlement was once concluded and its implementation started this yr.

Modi held a number of bilateral conferences at the sidelines of COP-26, which is regarded as to be one of the crucial biggest ever assembly of global leaders and mavens in tackling local weather trade.

He arrived right here from Rome, the place he attended the sixteenth G20 summit from 30-31 October on the invitation of Italian High Minister Mario Draghi. Italy has been chairing the G20 since December closing yr.

PM Modi additionally held a number of bilateral conferences at the sidelines of the G20 summit. In step with the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, India goes to host the G-20 summit for the primary time in 2023.

This was once the 8th G20 summit that Modi participated in. High Minister Modi met Pope Francis on the Vatican, right through his seek advice from. Modi invited the top of the Catholic Church to seek advice from India. (Enter – PTI)