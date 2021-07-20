PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Opposition Spreading Lies About COVID-19 And Scarcity Of Vaccine’ | 📰 LatestLY

New Delhi, July 20: Hitting out on the opposition events, High Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mentioned political opponents are spreading lies about Covid-19 and lack of vaccine. The High Minister Modi requested BJP MPs to counter lies unfold by way of the opposition events. High Minister Modi was once talking on the BJP’s Parliamentary Celebration assembly. Assets mentioned that the High minister requested the celebration MPs to concentrate on highlighting the reality and inform the folks about govt’s paintings in managing Covid pandemic.

It’s learnt that the High Minister mentioned that Congress best consider within the politics of obstruction and don’t wish to debate and speak about. “The High Minister mentioned that regardless of shedding polls, Congress isn’t elevating problems nor increasing its base. They just consider within the politics of obstruction and don’t wish to debate and speak about over problems,” a BJP MP mentioned. Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at Centre, Says ‘GOI’s Maximum Environment friendly Ministry of Lies & Empty Slogans’ (Take a look at Tweet).

High Minister expressed worry over low price of vaccination of frontline employees and stressed out that there’s no scarcity of vaccine. Assets mentioned that the High Minister informed the celebration MPs that whilst opposition take pleasure in politics over pandemic, the BJP continues to serve the humanity. In keeping with assets, the High Minister requested the BJP MPs to inform the reality to the folks and give an explanation for the paintings of the federal government.

“The High Minister additionally informed us that regardless of shedding grounds in all places, Congress is extra involved in us than themselves,” any other BJP MP mentioned. The High Minister additionally requested the BJP MPs to steadily attend the Parliament and to stay themselves up to date concerning the problems that the opposition is most probably elevate at the ground of area.

(The above tale first seemed on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2021 05:03 PM IST. For extra information and updates on politics, international, sports activities, leisure and way of life, go surfing to our web site latestly.com).