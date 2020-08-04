PM Narendra Modi schedule in Ayodhya: PM Modi will reach Ayodhya at this time on August 5, know his every minute program

PM Narendra Modi Schedule in Ayodhya: After a long court battle and religious battles, finally the court decision came and the dates for the construction of the Ram temple were announced. Meanwhile, a list of many special guests was prepared for the Ram temple Bhumi Pujan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name tops the list. PM Narendra Modi will arrive for Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan on August 5. All the decorations and preparations have been completed on this historic occasion and strict security arrangements have been made in view of the Prime Minister’s visit. In such a situation, the PM will be bound in time and according to the time he will do all his work in Ayodhya, PM will stay in Ayodhya for about 3 hours. During this time, he will reach for Bhoomi Poojan, Puja Archana, and Hanumangarhi. The time of his program has already been decided. Also Read – Ayodhya: Aarti took place on Saryu before Ram temple Bhumi Pujan, see something like this, see VIDEO

Complete schedule of PM

PM Narendra Modi will leave Delhi for Ayodhya at 9.35 am on August 5. PM's ship will land at Lucknow airport at 10.35. After this, PM will leave from Lucknow for Ayodhya at 10.40. At 11.40 PM's helicopter will land in Ayodhya and then PM Hanumangarhi will go to visit. PM will be here for 10 minutes. After this, PM will visit Ramlala at 12 noon and will plant saplings in the Ayodhya Ram temple complex at 12.15 pm.

After this, PM Narendra Modi will start the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja program at 12.30 and will lay the foundation stone at 12.40. At 02.05 minutes, the PM will arrive at the helipad and will fly from Ayodhya to Lucknow on 02.20 and then leave for Delhi with his special aircraft. Significantly, after becoming the Prime Minister for the first time, PM will visit Ayodhya to see Ramlala. Earlier, he had addressed several public meetings in Ayodhya but did not visit Ramlala.

Please tell that a lot of security and precaution will be taken to see Ramlala. The intelligence department has already issued an alert regarding the incident like terrorist attack. Due to this, the security system is even more chalk. During this time, along with the PM, there will be Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat, Yogi Adityanath, Anandi Ben Patel and many other celebrities. During this time, Iqbal Ansari, who was a party to Babri Masjid, has also been invited to join the Ram temple Bhumi Pujan. Iqbal Ansari happily accepted this invitation. They say that all this is happening due to the wishes of Lord Ram. Let us tell you that on August 5, in 2019, Section 370 was removed from Kashmir.