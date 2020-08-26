PM Narendra Modi shares the video of Modhera’s Sun Temple, looking amazing amid the rain

new Delhi: Rains are continuously raining in Gujarat, due to which rivers are in spate. In such a situation, problems like waterlogging were also seen in many places. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has shared such a video that you are going to be very relaxed after seeing it. The PM shared this video and wrote that after the rain, the iconic Sun Temple of Modhera is looking spectacular. Also Read – One Nation One Standerd: Modi government will implement ‘One Nation One Standard’ scheme from March 31 next year, know its benefits

Let me tell you that this beautiful sight was seen in Modhera due to rain. PM shared the video of this temple and said that the iconic Sun Temple of Modhera is looking spectacular during the rains. Of course, in this video, two pictures of the Sun Temple have been used. There is a picture earlier when it was not raining. There is a recent picture in which the rain has put four moons in the Sun Temple.

Modhera's iconic Sun Temple looks splendid on a rainy day 🌧! Have a look. pic.twitter.com/yYWKRIwlIe – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2020

Let us know that Gujarat has been raining continuously for the last several days. In such a situation, the gates of the dams are being opened. Water rains are being seen in Kutch city due to heavy rains. Not only this, the effect of rain is also seen in the Somnath temple of Gir. Please tell that 5 doors of Rawal Dam have been opened so that the situation can be controlled.