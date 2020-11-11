PM Narendra Modi Speech Live: PM Narendra Modi’s address from BJP headquarters, thanked the public

PM Narendra Modi Speech Live: The Bihar Legislative Assembly is going to form the NDA-led BJP and JDU government. In such a situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh reached the BJP headquarters today. PM Narendra Modi started his speech with slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. During this time, the enthusiasm of the people was becoming visible. Here PM Narendra Modi thanked the people of Bihar. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda reach BJP headquarters, workers immersed in celebrations

The Prime Minister thanked the people of the country and said that all of us have celebrated this great festival of democracy with great enthusiasm. Elections may have been held in some constituencies, but from yesterday morning till late night the eyes of the entire nation were on TV, Twitter and on the Election Commission website.

