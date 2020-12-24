PM Narendra Modi Speech: PM Modi’s address at Vishwabharati University, given this task to students

Calcination: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently attended the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University, during which he addressed the country through the university. In this episode, PM Narendra Modi reached Vishwabharati University in West Bengal today. Here the PM said in his address that it is a matter of pride for me that I have joined this program. This 100-year journey has been very special. He said in his address that the dream that Gurudev had dreamed for India, this institution is going to give energy to that dream. Also Read – Home Minister gave the people of Kashmir, said – Modi government is doing everything possible to restore democracy

PM in his address while referring to Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda said that due to Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, today the world and the country should get Swami Vivekananda. During this time, PM Modi discussed the history of the university and the great people who came during the Bhakti movement. During this, he mentioned saints like Meerabai, Kabir Das, Surdas, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. The PM said that people were impressed by these movements and kept coming to die in the freedom struggle. Also Read – Visva Bharti University completes 100 years, Ravindranath Tagore’s father laid foundation, PM Modi will address the centenary celebrations

PM said that today India is the only country in the world that is fulfilling the Paris Agreement. Explain that Paris Agreement is related to climate change and an agreement signed to prevent and neutralize the negative impacts of climate. During this time, the PM said that the foundation of freedom movement was laid long time ago, the Bhakti era strengthened the country’s spiritual, cultural movement. Also Read – PM Modi said in AMU centenary celebration, think of national interest keeping ideological differences aside

In his address, the Prime Minister also gave a task to the students. Corona During the Corona period, Visva-Bharati fair could not be organized this time. He gave the task that the students of Visva-Bharat should contact the people coming to the posh fair and try to sell their artifacts online.