PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate National Sanitation Center tomorrow, announced in 2017

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'National Sanitation Center' on Saturday. The National Sanitation Center (RSK) dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi was first announced by the Prime Minister on 10 April 2017 to mark 100 years of Gandhiji's Champaran 'Satyagraha'. It will be an interactive interactive center on the Swachh Bharat Mission.

After visiting the RSK near Rajghat, Modi will interact with 36 school students from Delhi in the RSK auditorium, who will represent the 36 states and union territories, after visiting the RSK near Rajghat, an official statement said. After this, he will give an address.

According to the statement, future generations will be introduced to the successful journey of Swachh Bharat Mission in the auditorium located at RSK. Along with this, awareness and education will be given on cleanliness.

The statement said that in Auditorium number one, viewers will see a unique 360-degree audio-visual program, in which the journey of the biggest campaign to change the habits of the people in the history of India’s cleanliness story.

Auditorium number two will tell the story of the work done to achieve Gandhi’s dream of a clean India through various means.

The statement said that the Swachh Bharat Mission changed the appearance of rural sanitation in India and changed the habit of open defecation of more than 55 crore people and started using toilets. India received a lot of praise from the international community for this and we presented a vision for the world. It said that this mission is in the second phase, which aims to free the villages of India from open defecation.