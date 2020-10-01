PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate world’s longest tunnel in Rohtang on October 3

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the strategically important Atal Tunnel (Tunnel) in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. It is the longest highway tunnel in the world. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said that the ceremony would be held at 10 am. Also Read – US Elections 2020: Donald Trump did not spare PM Modi’s friendship, this big charge

The Atal tunnel reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometers and also reduces travel time by four to five hours. It is a 9.02 km long tunnel, which will play an important role in keeping Manali connected to the Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.

Earlier, Lahaul-Spiti valley was cut off from other parts due to heavy snowfall for about 6 months every year. The tunnel has been built with modern technology in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 meters (10,000 ft) above sea level.

Everyday, three thousand cars and one and a half thousand trucks will be able to pass in this tunnel. A maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour has been set within the tunnel. There will be semi transverse ventilation system within the tunnel. All arrangements have been made to deal with any emergency here.

Special attention has also been given to security within the tunnel. There will be entry barriers on both sides. There will be a system of contact in case of emergency every 150 meters. There will be a fire extinguishing plant every 60 meters. Apart from this, CCTV has also been arranged to self-detect the accident every 250 meters. There is also an arrangement to check the quality of the air at every kilometer.

The historic decision to build this tunnel was taken on June 3, 2000, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of the country. Its foundation stone was laid on 26 May 2002. On 24 December 2019, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to name the tunnel after the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.